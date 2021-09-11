Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 462,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.27.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $159,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

