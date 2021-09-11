Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

