Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 877,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.