ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and $60,725.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

