Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,051. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $140.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.