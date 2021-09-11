Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardelyx.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,051. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $140.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.