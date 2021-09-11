Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRE opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

