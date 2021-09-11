Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.