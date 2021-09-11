Arizona State Retirement System Invests $424,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

