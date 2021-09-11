Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $76.38 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

