Arizona State Retirement System Sells 304 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 26.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.