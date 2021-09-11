Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,568 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Delek US were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

