Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocugen news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $604,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,795 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

