Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 119.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

