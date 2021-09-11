Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 651,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $524.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

