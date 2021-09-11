Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $107.78 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 651,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $524.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
