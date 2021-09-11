Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital upped their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

ARVN opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

