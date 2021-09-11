Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,973. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,133,673.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,888,100 and have sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

