ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. ASICS has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

ASICS Company Profile

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

