Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.01

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

