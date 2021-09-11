Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,164. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.