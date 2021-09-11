Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,618,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

LLY opened at $239.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.