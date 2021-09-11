Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

