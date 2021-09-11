Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 687,580 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.17.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,721,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

