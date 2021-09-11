Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $746.50

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $746.50 and last traded at $746.50, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $727.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

