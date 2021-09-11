AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

NYSE:T traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,793,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

