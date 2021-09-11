Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

