AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $200,944.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00167801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00042790 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

