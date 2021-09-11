B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

