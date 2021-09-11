Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 117.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,165 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

