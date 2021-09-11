Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

