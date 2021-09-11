Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $659.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.61. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

