Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

