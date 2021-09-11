Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,684. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

