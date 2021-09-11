Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$83.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.87.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$82.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$126.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.88. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

