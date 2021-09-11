Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Up 8.7%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

