Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

