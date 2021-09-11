Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.
Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
