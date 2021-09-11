Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

