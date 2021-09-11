Barclays Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 730

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 566.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

