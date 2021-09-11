Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 585.80 ($7.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.61. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

