Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.15.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.51. The stock has a market cap of C$43.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$40.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

