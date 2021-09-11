Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,312 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

