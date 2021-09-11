Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

