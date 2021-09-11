Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,072 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.