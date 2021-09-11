Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

