Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 14,207 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,853,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

