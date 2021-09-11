Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

