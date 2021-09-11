Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 19,373 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 238.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 590,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

