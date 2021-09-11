Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 3,718 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in frontdoor were worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 371,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.