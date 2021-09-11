Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,049 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf makes up about 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

