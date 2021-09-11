Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 676,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

