Bessemer Group Inc. Has $32,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 190.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 170,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

